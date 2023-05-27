Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Trading Down 6.9%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35. 31,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 169,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,792 shares in the company, valued at $959,902.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.