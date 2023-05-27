Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 134,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,756. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.