Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Up 311.0% in May

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 311.0% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CANF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 14,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Several research firms have commented on CANF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.