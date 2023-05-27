Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,094 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.32% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $117,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,340,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,207,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CM traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 677,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.