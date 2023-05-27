Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $30.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nano-X Imaging’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $965.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 59.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.