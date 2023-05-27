Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $30.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nano-X Imaging’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $965.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
