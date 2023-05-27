Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Capcom Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Capcom has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $20.57.
About Capcom
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.