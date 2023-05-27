Cardano Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.68 billion and approximately $158.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.20 or 0.06845563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004194 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,873,306,533 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

