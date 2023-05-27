Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CARM opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.40. On average, analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

