Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304,284 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

