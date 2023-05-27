CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 99.6% in May

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Trading Up 7.1 %
CB Scientific stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,895. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About CB Scientific
