CEEK VR One Day Volume Hits $6.28 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,777.87 or 1.00001223 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06905012 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,732,144.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

