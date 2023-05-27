CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $4.80 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $56.61 million and $4.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,682.11 or 1.00007550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06939327 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,050,679.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

