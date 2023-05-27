Centrifuge Tops 1-Day Volume of $323,639.74 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $323,639.74 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21519586 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $594,260.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

