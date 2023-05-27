Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $34.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,908,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.