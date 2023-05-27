Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

