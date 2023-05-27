Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. First National Trust Co raised its stake in General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

