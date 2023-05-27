Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.