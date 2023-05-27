Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Profile



Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

