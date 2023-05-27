Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,445,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,569,844. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

