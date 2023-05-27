Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $208.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.44. The firm has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

