Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.