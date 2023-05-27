Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.
ATVI stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
