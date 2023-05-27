Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 227 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $219.84 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

