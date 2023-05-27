Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 173,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 972.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 84,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

