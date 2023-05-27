Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

