Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

CHKP stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

