Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
CHKP stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.