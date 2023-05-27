Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) COO Corey Grindal Sells 7,649 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.