Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

