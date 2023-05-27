Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.60

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.60 and traded as high as $140.66. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $139.84, with a volume of 310,709 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
