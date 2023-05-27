Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.60

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.60 and traded as high as $140.66. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $139.84, with a volume of 310,709 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

