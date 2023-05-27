CIBC Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$75.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$79.07.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
TSE IMO opened at C$63.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
