CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Trading Down 7.4%

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (OTC:CIMEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

CIMC Enric Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

About CIMC Enric

(Get Rating)

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIMC Enric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMC Enric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.