Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $468.72 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $478.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

