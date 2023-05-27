ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

