Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.
Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %
COCP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
