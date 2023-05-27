Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 1,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Codex Capital L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

ADI traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.