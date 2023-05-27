Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Chairman Robert E. Mellor Purchases 5,000 Shares

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) Chairman Robert E. Mellor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 239,188 shares in the company, valued at $717,564. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

CDE opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $995.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

