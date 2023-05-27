Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.4 days.

CGECF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

CGECF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

