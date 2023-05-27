Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.74

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $10.26. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 72,767 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,354,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

