Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Lawrence J. Brock Sells 14,207 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

