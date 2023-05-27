Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 9th Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 4.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $444,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,819,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

