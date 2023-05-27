Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.94. 376,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

