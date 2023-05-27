Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,753 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 1.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $43,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 5,751,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.