Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. 725,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.86 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

