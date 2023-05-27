Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 7,766 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Equifax by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $2,366,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.64. 510,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,722. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

