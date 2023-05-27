Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after buying an additional 175,042 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after buying an additional 121,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

PAYC stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.95. 366,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.27. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

