Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $122,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

