Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474,464 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $166.91. 705,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.