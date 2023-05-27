Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.54

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $10.44. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 361,983 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVGI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 174,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.