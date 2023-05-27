Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $870.41 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $870.41 million and $64.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,694.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00326903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00564903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00423698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,021,483 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,881,796,390.955853 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30440662 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $95,835,332.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.