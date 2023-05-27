Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,236. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

