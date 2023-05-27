Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $9.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,768,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. The company has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $262.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

